Oklahoma authorities investigate shooting death of girl, 16

MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home.

McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle says Kaylen Thomas was shot in the head Friday at a home in the city about 30 miles east of Oklahoma City. She later died at a hospital.

Pringle says police are trying to determine what exactly happened. He says a gun was recovered and several people were at the home when it happened. He says all of the witnesses were juveniles.

At a high school football game Saturday, Thomas was remembered with balloons and streamers in purple — her favorite color. The game was originally set for Friday in McLoud but it was postponed after the shooting and moved to Cushing, the opponent's hometown.