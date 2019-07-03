18 arrested at Boston immigration protest

BOSTON (AP) — Eighteen people have been arrested outside a Boston jail used to detain immigrants during a protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Hundreds of protesters marched from the downtown New England Holocaust Memorial to the Suffolk County House of Corrections on Tuesday.

The marchers halted traffic as they called for closure of migrant camps at the country's southern border. Democratic lawmakers visiting the camps in recent weeks have described them as squalid and inhumane.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement houses some of its detainees at the Boston jail. The rally was organized by Never Again Action, a national group of mostly Jewish activists that also coordinated similar protests in Rhode Island and elsewhere.

Boston police, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department and ICE didn't respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.