19-year-old Brewster man shoots mother, then kills self

BREWSTER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man in Brewster shot and wounded his mother before killing himself.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers says the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday. The man, identified as Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla, shot his mother in the mouth as his 10-year-old sister watched, but the mother was able to flee with the girl to a neighbor's house for help.

Deputies arrived to find the son with a self-inflicted gunshot. He died at a hospital. He had reportedly been acting strangely before the shooting.

His mother was also taken to a local hospital before being flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane. Her condition was not immediately known.