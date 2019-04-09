2 Colorado men sentenced for stealing Wyoming snow fences

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Colorado men have been ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for stealing pieces of wood fences designed to help reduce snow blowing onto Wyoming highways in the winter.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that Tres Steinhoff and Billy Cobb were both sentenced by District Judge Tori Kricken to five years of supervised probation.

Steinhoff said in district court Monday in Laramie that he's ashamed of his actions and that he's particularly remorseful over the fact that the theft could have put motorists in more danger by making the snow fences less effective.

Authorities say the lumber was taken from snow fences off U.S. Highway 287 near Tie Siding in Albany County and then sold to a Fort Collins furniture manufacturer in 2017.

