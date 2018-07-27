2 Nigerians sentenced to prison for defrauding banks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Nigerian nationals who attempted to defraud banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts of more than $1 million have been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Stephen Dambruch says Olugboyega Akinloye Fasanya, of Woonsocket, and Anthony Chidozie Ezike, of Pawtucket, have admitted they altered checks and deposited them into the banks using counterfeit passports from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa as identification.

Prosecutors say the two 36-year-olds deposited fraudulent checks totaling about $1.2 million and withdrew about $487,000 before the fraud was detected.

Fasanya and Ezike face deportation proceedings after completing their incarceration.

Fasanya has also been ordered to pay about $380,000 in restitution to the affected banks while Ezike has been ordered to pay back about $230,000.