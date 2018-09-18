Northern California deputy killed by gunfire, second wounded
Jonathan J. Cooper, Associated Press
Updated
A man, whose identity has not yet been released, shot and killed 27-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, said Sheriff Scott Jones. They were responding to a call about a dispute between the suspect and an employee at Pep Boys auto shop. less
A man, whose identity has not yet been released, shot and killed 27-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, said Sheriff Scott Jones. They were responding to a call about a dispute ... more
Photo: Mark Winema / Getty Images / Mark Wineman / Getty Images
These towns and suburbs have the most per capita property crime in the Bay Area.
These towns and suburbs have the most per capita property crime in the Bay Area.
Photo: SFGATE
#10 Sausalito
Population: 7,061 Total property crimes: 247 Property crime rate: 3,498
#10 Sausalito
Population: 7,061
Total property crimes: 247
Property crime rate: 3,498
Photo: Jessica Mullins
#9 Concord
Population: 122,067 Total property crimes: 4,337
Property crime rate: 3,552
#9 Concord
Population: 122,067
Total property crimes: 4,337
Property crime rate: 3,552
Photo: Courtesy Photo
#8 Gilroy
Population: 48,821 Total property crimes: 1,742 Property crime rate: 3,568
#8 Gilroy
Population: 48,821
Total property crimes: 1,742
Property crime rate: 3,568
Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle
#7 Burlingame
Population: 28,806 Total property crimes: 1,050 Property crime rate: 3,645
#7 Burlingame
Population: 28,806
Total property crimes: 1,050
Property crime rate: 3,645
Photo: Chris McGinnis
#6 El Cerrito
Population: 23,549 Total property crimes: 1,064 Property crime rate: 4,518
#6 El Cerrito
Population: 23,549
Total property crimes: 1,064
Property crime rate: 4,518
Photo: USGS
#5 Pleasant Hill
Population: 33,152 Total property crimes: 1,510 Property crime rate: 4,554
#5 Pleasant Hill
Population: 33,152
Total property crimes: 1,510
Property crime rate: 4,554
Photo: Katy Raddatz, The Chronicle
#4 Berkeley
Population: 112,580 Total property crimes: 5,420 Property crime rate: 4,814
#4 Berkeley
Population: 112,580
Total property crimes: 5,420
Property crime rate: 4,814
Photo: Liz Rusby, The Grubb Company
#3 Pinole
Population: 18,390 Total property crimes: 892 Property crime rate: 4,850
#3 Pinole
Population: 18,390
Total property crimes: 892
Property crime rate: 4,850
Photo: Katy Raddatz
#2 Colma
Population: 1,792 Total property crimes: 297 Property crime rate: 16,574
#2 Colma
Population: 1,792
Total property crimes: 297
Property crime rate: 16,574
Photo: Mason Trinca / Special To The Chronicle
#1 Emeryville
Population: 10,080
Total property crimes: 1,721 Property crime rate: 17,073
#1 Emeryville
Population: 10,080
Total property crimes: 1,721
Property crime rate: 17,073
Photo: Paul Chinn / The Chronicle 2017
Police vehicles block streets some distance away from there two Sacramento County sheriff's deputies and a bystander were shot during an incident in Rancho Cordova, Calif., just outside Sacramento, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the suspect is in custody. Hampton says the shooting Monday afternoon occurred at a Pep Boys auto parts store, but did not provide details on the deputies' or the bystander's condition. less
Police vehicles block streets some distance away from there two Sacramento County sheriff's deputies and a bystander were shot during an incident in Rancho Cordova, Calif., just outside Sacramento, Monday, ... more
Photo: Jonathan J. Cooper, AP
Police vehicles block streets some distance away from there two Sacramento County sheriff's deputies and a bystander were shot during an incident in Rancho Cordova, Calif., just outside Sacramento, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the suspect is in custody. Hampton says the shooting Monday afternoon occurred at a Pep Boys auto parts store, but did not provide details on the deputies' or the bystander's condition. less
Police vehicles block streets some distance away from there two Sacramento County sheriff's deputies and a bystander were shot during an incident in Rancho Cordova, Calif., just outside Sacramento, Monday, ... more
Photo: Jonathan J. Cooper, AP
Photo: Mark Winema / Getty Images / Mark Wineman / Getty Images
Image
1of/14
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 14
A man, whose identity has not yet been released, shot and killed 27-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, said Sheriff Scott Jones. They were responding to a call about a dispute between the suspect and an employee at Pep Boys auto shop. less
A man, whose identity has not yet been released, shot and killed 27-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, said Sheriff Scott Jones. They were responding to a call about a dispute ... more
Photo: Mark Winema / Getty Images / Mark Wineman / Getty Images
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — One Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed Monday and another wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect at an auto shop just outside of the capital city.
A man, whose identity has not released, shot and killed 27-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, said Sheriff Scott Jones. They were responding to a call about a dispute between the suspect and an employee at Pep Boys auto shop.
"It's incredibly difficult for all of us," Jones said outside the scene.
The suspect and a bystander were also shot. Jones said he did not know the suspect's specific condition but that he was alert and talking to officers and was expected to survive. The bystander suffered non-life threatening injuries, Jones said.
The suspect fired at Stasyuk and Robertson as soon as they encountered him, Jones said. Neither knew the suspect had a gun when they approached.
Now Playing:
UC Berkeley law professor and criminologist Frank Zimring describes how crime rates in the Bay Area's three major cities, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, differ and have changed over time.
Media: Drew Costley/San Francisco Chronicle
"As soon as they arrived and engaged the subject he turned as if to run or flee and then immediately turned around and started firing without warning," Jones said.
Stasyuk was struck in the "upper body," Jones said, while Robertson was hit in the arm. She returned fire as the suspect fled. He was taken into custody by to other officers, who also exchanged gunfire with him.
Neither deputy was wearing a body camera.
The incident shut down a busy roadway in Rancho Cordova, a city just outside of Sacramento.
Monday's shooting was the second fatal incident for the Sacramento County sheriff. Deputy Robert French was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were wounded last August during an investigation into a car-theft ring in an unincorporated area outside Sacramento.
"It's an incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department," Jones said.
Stasyuk had been with the department for nearly five years, while Robertson has been there for two and a half. Both were assigned to patrol in Rancho Cordova, which contracts with the sheriff's office for law-enforcement services.
"We are very thankful for his sacrifice and very sorrowful for his family," Mayor Linda Budge said of Stasyuk.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement of condolence and said flags in the Capitol will be flown at half-staff in the deputy's honor.