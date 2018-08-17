https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/2-State-Penitentiary-inmates-sentenced-for-prison-13163154.php
2 State Penitentiary inmates sentenced for prison attacks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary have been sentenced for separate assaults on corrections employees.
The attorney general's office says 26-year-old Kevin Tripp was sentenced to serve an additional 10 years behind bars, and 25-year-old James Dornbusch had six years added to his time.
Authorities say Tripp attacked a Department of Social Services employee working at the prison in Sioux Falls last October. They say Dornbusch assaulted two correctional officers in September 2016.
