2 Tucson residents arrested for smuggling Mexican nationals

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border agents say two Tucson residents are accused of trying to smuggle several migrants from Mexico into Arizona.

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents, along with Cochise County Sheriff's deputies, apprehended the two residents and six Mexican citizens after a car chase Tuesday.

Agents say they noticed several men get into an SUV near the border.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Authorities say the vehicle was found abandoned and law enforcement then found the eight suspects hiding in brush.

The Tucson residents, a 39-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were arrested for human smuggling.

The other six were processed for immigration violations.

A search of the vehicle turned up a 9 mm handgun that was seized.