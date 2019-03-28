2 Washington state deputies cleared in fatal shooting

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state prosecutor will not charge two deputies involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The Daily News reported Wednesday that the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office announced it will not bring any charges against Deputy Robert Nelson and Reserve Deputy Mark Anders in the March 3 shooting death of 40-year-old Robert D. Richardson in Glenoma.

Police say they checked Richardson's driving status in the town about 96 miles (154 kilometers) south of Seattle and learned he had a felony warrant in Pierce County for two counts of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Authorities say the deputies intended to take Richardson into custody and told him to leave his vehicle when he pointed a weapon at them and they shot him.

