2 Wichita officers won't face charges in fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two officers who fatally shot a Wichita man after he shot and killed a police dog will not face criminal charges.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday the officers shot 25-year-old Kevin Perry in March 2017 because they thought Perry was going to shoot them.

The officers and K-9 Rooster went to Perry's home in south Wichita after a report that Perry was holding his girlfriend hostage.

The Wichita Eagle reports Rooster's handler sent the dog to stop Perry from going back into his home. Bennett says when Rooster grabbed Perry's leg, Perry reached for a handgun and officers fired because they thought he was going to fire at them.

Instead, Perry shot Rooster, killing him almost instantly.

Bennett says Perry had mental health issues and drugs in his system when he was shot.

