2 men fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Milwaukee.

Officers were called to a north side apartment building about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say 20-year-old Malyk T. Smith and 34-year-old Romale R. Richardson were shot by a suspect and died from their injuries. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. No one is in custody.

Authorities say a couple hours later a motorist crashed into a squad car at the scene, causing minor injuries to two officers. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and will be cited.