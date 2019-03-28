https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/2-banks-robbed-in-Kansas-City-area-in-less-than-13723084.php
2 banks robbed in Kansas City area in less than an hour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two banks have been robbed in the Kansas City area.
The FBI says the first robbery happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Valley Bank in Kansas City, Missouri. The second robbery was around 2:30 p.m. at a Commerce Bank branch about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in the suburb of Roeland Park, Kansas.
No additional details were immediately released.
View Comments