2 banks robbed in Kansas City area in less than an hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two banks have been robbed in the Kansas City area.

The FBI says the first robbery happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Valley Bank in Kansas City, Missouri. The second robbery was around 2:30 p.m. at a Commerce Bank branch about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in the suburb of Roeland Park, Kansas.

No additional details were immediately released.