2 brothers shot, father arrested in fight at Tecumseh home

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting of two brothers that officials say occurred when the brothers and their father forced their way into a Tecumseh couple's home during a dispute.

The patrol says the shooting happened late Friday night after Raymond Brown and his wife received several threatening phone calls from former co-workers, 26-year-old Colton Bridgewater and 20-year-old Levi Bridgewater.

The patrol says the Bridgewaters and their father, 50-year-old Kenneth Bridgewater, showed up at the Browns' home, forced their way inside and began fighting with Raymond Brown. Investigators say Brown then shot the brothers.

Kenneth Bridgewater, who also had a gun, was arrested on suspicion making terroristic threats, assault and several other counts. Colton and Levi Bridgewater were flown to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries.