2 charged after fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two women have been charged after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Tennessee.

News outlets report 18-year-olds Nautica Ann Spicer and Kerigan Leann Silverwood were arrested after the shooting Sunday morning.

A Clarksville police news release says Spicer had been playing with an unloaded firearm. Police say the gun was later loaded, but Spicer didn't know it. Investigators say Spicer pointed the gun at the boy and pulled the trigger.

Police say Spicer left the scene, disassembled the firearm and discarded its pieces at several locations. Leann is accused of assisting in taking the firearm apart and driving Spicer to different locations.

The pair were both charged with tampering with evidence. Spicer was also charged with criminal homicide. It's unclear if they have lawyers.