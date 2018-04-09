2 charged in armed robbery of Anchorage taxi driver

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two people have been charged with robbing an Anchorage cab driver at gunpoint.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports 21-year-old Shirley Qinones and 20-year-old Hector Rivera are charged with armed robbery, theft and felony assault.

Driver Ahmed Hassan on March 22 was called to help unlock a car the parking lot of the Ulu Factory.

As Hassan opened his trunk, the couple pushed him in and the man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him. They left with Hassan's wallet, phone and $400.

Police announced warrants for the couple Friday and they were arrested Saturday.

Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

No one has been charged in a late night March 25 robbery of a cab driver by a couple at the West High School parking lot.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com