2 charged in killing of accomplice in botched robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two 17-year-olds have been charged with arranging a fake drug deal so they could rob the would-be buyers after their accomplice was killed in northern Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson Frisbie and Jimmy Abron are jailed on $1 million bond on charges of second-degree murder in the death Sunday night of 21-year-old Richard Richardson. Kansas City police found Richardson shot to death in the parking lot of a subdivision clubhouse parking lot.

Court records say Frisbie told police that the drug deal he set up through social media was only a ruse so he and others could rob the buyer.

After the two would-be buyers got into a car with Frisbie, Abron and Richardson approached. Richardson was shot when he opened the rear driver's side door.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com