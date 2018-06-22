2 charges will stand against man in Flint airport stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss one of the two charges against a man who is accused of stabbing a police officer at a Michigan airport.

Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) is charged with committing an act of violence and interfering with security a year ago at Flint's Bishop International Airport.

His lawyers argued that the two charges really are the same offense. But federal Judge Linda Parker said Thursday the government must prove different elements. She says it doesn't matter if two charges are related to a single act, the stabbing of Lt. Jeff Neville.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who lives in Montreal. Investigators say he stabbed Neville while yelling "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

A trial is set for Oct. 1.