2 children kidnapped and released in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Honolulu are investigating the kidnapping of two children who were released without harm about a half hour later on the island of Oahu.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old were in a car Saturday night when two suspects took the vehicle in the town of Mililani about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) from Honolulu.

A man and a woman, who have not been identified, abandoned the car with the children inside.

The kidnapping and theft were first reported by the owners, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

The kidnapping is under investigation.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com