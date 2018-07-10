2 children returned after 2 sisters accused of kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 4-year-old and 8-year-old have been reunited with their mothers after two sisters were accused of kidnapping them and their 15-year-old sister.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the 15-year-old is still reported to be with Denisha and Denise Hilton, who remain at large.

Investigators say a woman dropped off her 4-year-old daughter with her 15-year-old sister Friday. The teenager was being watched by 24-year-old Denisha Hilton, the woman's other sister.

The woman said she was told Denisha and their other sister, 25-year-old Denise Hilton, would eventually return the 4-year-old. The pair is accused of saying the child was safe but would not disclose the child's location.

Denisha and Denise Hilton are wanted on three counts each of simple kidnapping. It's unclear if they have lawyers.