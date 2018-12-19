2 convicted in carjacking of woman in front of home

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two men are facing at least 10 years in prison after they were convicted of the armed carjacking of a woman two years ago.

A Newark jury convicted Dashawn Ward and Glenford Findlay on Tuesday.

The carjacking occurred in August 2016. Prosecutors said the woman was sitting in her car in front of her apartment building in East Orange when the two men approached and Ward pointed a gun at her, forcing her out of the car.

Ward also was convicted of an armed robbery the following day in which a victim's food, keys and sneakers were stolen.

Findlay was acquitted of armed robbery charges.

Both men face mandatory sentences of 10 to 30 years in prison for the carjacking conviction, and Ward faces mandatory 10-to-20-year term for the robbery.