2 corrections officers charged in separate jail incidents

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two corrections officers have been charged in separate incidents that allegedly occurred while they were on duty at a county jail in southeastern Michigan.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says 39-year-old Sgt. James Stanley was arraigned Thursday on misdemeanor assault charges. The sheriff's office says a Taser was used on an inmate in September. A second inmate suffered a bloody and swollen nose in July.

Stanley has been placed on leave from the sheriff's office. The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from his lawyer.

A 25-year-old ex-deputy faces arraignment on a criminal sexual conduct charge after a female inmate told authorities he engaged in sexual relations with her at the jail in Mount Clemens, northeast of Detroit. She reported the incidents in March.