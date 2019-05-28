https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/2-dead-including-child-in-stabbing-attack-in-13899610.php
2 dead, including child, in stabbing attack in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — Authorities say 16 people, including elementary school children, have been stabbed in an attack in Kawasaki, outside of Tokyo. One adult and one child have died.
Fire officials tell the Kyodo news agency that a man has been detained in the attack.
It wasn't immediately clear how serious the other injuries are.
