2 deputies fired after Louisiana inmate escapes

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A St. Helena Parish inmate is on the run and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

WAFB-TV reports Taylor Miller, of Kentwood, escaped the parish jail about 1 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday that two deputies have been fired as a result of the escape.

Details of how he escaped have not been released.

Miller, whose hair is cut low and has a goatee, was last seen wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt. He had been held on charges of simple burglary, theft, forgery, criminal damage to property, aggravated criminal damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information that might help police locate Miller should contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office at 1-800-200-4905 or 225-222-4413.

___

Information from: WAFB-TV, http://wafb.com