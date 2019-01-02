2 fatal shootings mark Baltimore's first homicides of 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two men have been fatally shot in Baltimore, marking the city's first homicides of 2019.

News outlets quote Baltimore police as saying officers responded to a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon and found a 28-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A police release says another shooting was reported about an hour later and responding officers found another man suffering apparent gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the slain men. Investigations into their deaths are ongoing.

Police say the first reported shooting victim of the year was a 14-year-old boy whose head was grazed by a bullet. Baltimore had 309 homicides in 2018 and 342 homicides in 2017.