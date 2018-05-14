2 found dead in car in Tacoma suburb

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating Monday morning after two men were found dead inside a car in a Tacoma suburb.

KCPQ-TV reports that Pierce County sheriff's deputies called to University Place around 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check found the men with gunshot wounds.

Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders says deputies are investigating the deaths as homicides.