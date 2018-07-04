2 guilty in fatal drive-by that killed toddler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida teens have been convicted in a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the 19-year-old men were both found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder by separate juries.

Authorities say 22-month-old Aiden McClendon was fatally shot in Jacksonville in January 2016. Investigators say Aiden's teenage cousin was targeted by rival gang members.

