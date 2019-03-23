2 in custody after pursuit ends at Alabama river

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two people from Alabama have been arrested following an attempt to smuggle drugs onto state prison property and a crash that left a third person dead.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says it happened Thursday near the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

Authorities say 31-year-old Rufus Brown and 21-year-old Jonisha Jordan, both of Montgomery, face charges of attempt to commit a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first-degree and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges are pending.

ADOC agents saw the trio parked on department property but they sped away when agents approached. Agents pursued them to Gold Star Park where they crashed into the Coosa River. Brown, Jordan and a 2-year-old child were recovered. A third adult's body was later pulled from the water.