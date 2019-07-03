2 indicted in connection with 2017 death of 11-month-old

MARION, Ill. (AP) — Two southern Illinois residents have been indicted on charges filed in connection with the 2017 death of an infant.

Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Jesse R. Martin of Johnston City is charged with first-degree murder and 32-year-old Rochelle Wohlgemuth of Benton was indicted on child endangerment resulting in death charges.

Zanotti said Alexander James Wohlgemuth died in September of 2017 from blunt force trauma to the head.

Martin and Wohlgemuth are being held in the Williamson County Jail. Martin is held in lieu of a $1 million bond. Wohlgemuth is held on a $100,000 bond.

According to Zanotti, the case was complicated to present to the grand jury because of the length of time of the investigation.

Zanotti said Wohlgemuth has other criminal charges pending, including charges for meth possession and retail theft.