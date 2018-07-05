https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/2-injured-in-shooting-at-Fayetteville-apartment-13050857.php
2 injured in shooting at Fayetteville apartment
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (AP) — Police in northwest Arkansas are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment.
Fayetteville police say two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening after being shot late Wednesday night.
No arrests have been made. Sgt. Tim Shepard says detectives are working on a suspect description.
View Comments