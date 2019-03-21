2 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Georgia apartment laundry

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Police say two men have been killed and a woman has been hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex laundry northeast of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police Capt. Wilbert Rundle said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the complex outside Norcross.

News outlets reported the victims were all members of the same family and were washing clothes while visiting a relative at the complex.

Rundles said someone came into the laundry and began shooting.

A man in his late teens and another in his mid-20s died at the scene. The woman in her mid-20s was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Their names have not been released.

Rundles says investigators don't know what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been made.