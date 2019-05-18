2 killed, 2 critically injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say two people have been killed and two more injured in an overnight shooting.

Television station KCCI reports that Cedar Rapids police were called around 1:20 a.m. Saturday to the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of the city. Arriving officer found three people with life-threatening injuries in the shop's parking lot. Two of them were later pronounced dead. A fourth victim arrived at a local hospital in a separate vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Investigators believe the victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot at the store when someone approached them firing a gun.

