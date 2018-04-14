2 men arrested during drug transaction

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two men were arrested on drug charges Friday when Wallingford police witnessed a drug transaction on South Main Street.

The New Haven Register reports Tyrell Ford and Denis Williams of West Haven were arrested after fleeing the scene and crashing into three vehicles. Attorneys for both could not be immediately identified.

Police say they found six grams of heroin and four grams of crack in Ford's Toyota Camry. Ford is being held on $100,000 bail for multiple charges, including possession of narcotics with intent to sell and assault on a police officer. Williams is being held on $75,000 bail and is charged with conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics with intent to sell and other charges.

Both men will be in court on April 25 in Meriden.

