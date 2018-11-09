2 men charged in shooting that wounded Philadelphia officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men have been charged over a shooting that wounded a Philadelphia police officer earlier this week.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges at a news conference Friday.

Krasner says surveillance video captured the incident and that the actions taken by Officer Paul Sulock, who was hit in the leg, were "heroic."

Jerome Hill is accused of opening fire on Sulock and his partner in the Kensington section of the city just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. He faces two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and related charges.

James Gauthney faces charges including hindering apprehension.

No attorney information is available for either man.

The father of four has been on the force for more than a decade and is the son of another officer.