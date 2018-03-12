2 men in Alabama mall shooting identified, to be charged

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they have identified the two men involved in a mall parking lot shooting.

Twenty-three-year-old Deion S. Brooks of Waldorf, Maryland, and 21-year-old Michael R. Trimble of Montgomery, Alabama, face charges including reckless endangerment and first-degree assault of a firearm. The Opelika-Auburn News cites an Auburn Police Division news release that says both men were shot in the Friday assault and airlifted to a hospital.

Both men were in stable condition with wounds not considered life-threatening. The news release says a handgun was recovered in the Auburn Mall parking lot near one of the men.

The release says police don't know the cause of the shootout, but that there was an "escalation" before shots were fired.

___

