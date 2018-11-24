2 men shot outside popular Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two men were shot in the parking lot of a busy Tucson restaurant Friday.

One of the men was pronounced dead on scene while the other remains hospitalized.

Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan said gang detectives are investigating and so far don't have many details. He said witnesses told them a group of men pulled up to the two victims and that an altercation ensued before gunshots rang.

The man who was shot but is hospitalized was driven away before police pulled that car over and the man was rushed to the hospital.

Nobody else was injured. The man who died was in his 20s but has not been identified.