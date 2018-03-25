2 men slain in southwestern Michigan, suspect at large

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following a shooting.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Cortez Miller and 29-year-old Michael Johnson died of their injuries while being transported early Sunday to a hospital.

It says a 40-year-old suspect may be attempting to flee the area and may be headed to Indianapolis.

The department did not release any details on the circumstances that led to the slayings. It says there's a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This story has been corrected to show the victims died of their injuries while being transported to a hospital, not after arriving there.