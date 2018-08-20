2 missing teens found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two teenage boys who were missing for days have been found shot to death in a field on the South Side of Chicago.

The bodies of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle Flowers were found Sunday night near Golden Gate Park. The teens' families reported them missing Friday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes says their relatives posted flyers and knocked on doors over the weekend hoping for clues on their whereabouts. Holmes says someone reported seeing the bodies in some bushes behind a house.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides, but haven't announced any arrests or publicly identified suspects in the killings.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Monday that shootings claimed a total of six lives in Chicago over the weekend, and that 52 others were wounded.