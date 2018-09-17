2 motorcyclists killed in separate weekend crashes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are investigating two fatal motorcycle accidents over the weekend.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jacob Gasper was killed in a crash in Torrington late Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m. and found the motorcycle had gone off the road and into a wooded area. Gasper was found nearby.

The second crash happened around 8 p.m. the same day in Plainfield when 42-year-old Jason Miller crossed the center lane and collided with a car head-on.

Police say Miller was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of the car Miller struck was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.