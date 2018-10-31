2 murders added to LA County human remains investigation

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Jesus "Chuy" Guzman. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Guzman, who is missing is described as a person of interest in the investigation of three sets of human remains found on a high desert property and is also being sought for questioning about a double murder earlier this year. A department statement Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, says detectives want to talk to Guzman about the killings that occurred in unincorporated Littlerock, Calif. on Feb. 20. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man described as a person of interest in the investigation of three sets of human remains found on a high desert property is also being sought for questioning in a double killing earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

Detectives say they're looking to question 34-year-old Jesus "Chuy" Guzman about killings that occurred on Feb. 20 in unincorporated Littlerock, a barren desert area in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

"We're very interested in talking to him to see what information he holds," sheriff's Lt. Rodney Moore said.

At the time of the double killing, detectives said a relative who had come to visit found the bodies of two men shot dead in an outbuilding of a home. The men's names were not released, but one of them, a 41-year-old, lived at the property.

Moore said that Guzman was seen with the two men not long before they were killed. He did not immediately know exactly how shortly before the deaths Guzman was seen with the men.

Detectives began looking for Guzman after the skeletal remains of three people were found on Oct. 11 at another location in Littlerock where he had lived. The home and a car had been burned out, though that was unrelated to the subsequent discovery of the remains.

Additional skeletal remains were subsequently found there but authorities could not immediately say if they were part any of the original sets of remains.

Authorities haven't identified any of the remains. Moore said detectives are looking into whether the remains could belong to those of two men and a woman who vanished in the area in January.

He declined to say whether Guzman has been separately linked to the three people who vanished.

Moore said Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.