2 people die when car plunges from I-95 overpass near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a car plunged off an Interstate 95 overpass and burst into flames on the highway's southbound lanes below, killing a man and woman inside.

The Florida Highway Patrol says crews were working to clear the damage early Friday at the Golden Glades interchange north of Miami.

Truck driver Orlando Cabrera tells news outlets he had stopped along the highway to rest when the heard the crash. He says he helped pull the two victims from the burning car.

FHP says the driver, 21-year-old Troy Jozef Andrews, and his passenger, 21-year-old Brooklyn Taylor Easter were declared dead at the scene.

The crash caused a huge traffic snarl as law enforcement officers closed southbound I-95 along with the ramps to U.S. 441, the Palmetto Expressway and Florida's Turnpike.