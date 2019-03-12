2 plead guilty to 2015 slaying of Boston teen on bicycle

BOSTON (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to their roles in the death of a 16-year-old Boston boy who was shot in the back while riding his bicycle.

Du'Shawn Taylor-Gennis and Raeshawn Moody had faced first-degree murder charges in the June 2015 death of Jonathan Dos Santos in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Taylor-Gennis was 16 at the time, and Moody was 14, but both were tried as adults in open court.

The Boston Globe reports that the 20-year-old Taylor-Gennis pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and gun charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years.

Moody, now 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and gun charges and was sentenced to 15 to 25 years behind bars.

Their mothers turned them in shortly after the shooting.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com