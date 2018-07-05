2 plead guilty to murder in beating, burning of Choctaw man

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men are pleading guilty to beating a Choctaw man to death and burning his body.

Thirty-three-year-old Jerome Steve and 26-year-old Keenan Martin pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in federal court in Jackson.

Keshawn Willis, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday. A fourth man, Monte Isaac, has pleaded not guilty.

Each man faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The four are accused of killing Demetrius Sam on Nov. 2. An FBI agent has said Martin, Steve and Willis confessed to beating Sam with fists, a shovel, a metal pipe and a posthole digger. It says Sam's body was doused with lighter fluid and set on fire.

The agent says Isaac, in a wheelchair, encouraged the assault.