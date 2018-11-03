2 shootings in Philadelphia kill 1, leave 3 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a pair of shootings in Philadelphia killed one person and left three others critically wounded.

A police spokesman says a 23-year-old man was shot eight times in north Philadelphia shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m. Saturday at Temple Medical Center. A 19-year-old woman shot five times was listed in critical condition.

Police say shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, two men were taken from northeast Philadelphia to Temple Medical Center with a pair of gunshots each and were also listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced in either case.