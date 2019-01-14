2 suspects in custody in Stanley homicide

STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say two suspects are in custody in connection with a homicide in Mountrail County.

Authorities say deputies went to a residence in Stanley after getting a 911 about a shooting Saturday about 8 p.m. They say 49-year-old Douglas Martin was found dead at his home. The two suspects were arrested at the scene.

The Mountrail County Sheriff's Office is working with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on the case. No other details were released.