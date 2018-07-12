2 suspects in fatal Springfield shooting held

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two suspects in a fatal shooting in Springfield last week have been held without bail.

Aaron Kelly-Griffin and Donte King both pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and other charges in the slaying last Friday of 34-year-old Corey Drummer.

Drummer was shot in broad daylight as he and his cousin sat in a car. He was taken to the hospital and police say before he died, Drummer identified King as one of his assailants.

His death was the city's seventh homicide of the year.

Lawyers for the suspects questioned witness identification of their clients.

Both men are due back in court Aug. 27.