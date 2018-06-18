2 teens charged for damaging New Mexico Vietnam War memorial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police have charged two teens for damaging a memorial to Vietnam War veterans and a Vietnam War-era Huey Helicopter at a New Mexico park.

KVIA-TV in Las Cruces reports 18-year-old Marvin Reyes and a 16-year-old boy were charged last week with one count each of criminal damage to property.

The charges come after police received reports last month that teens had damaged the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park in Las Cruces. Police arrived to find damage to the Huey helicopter mounted high above the memorial.

Investigators said damage to the helicopter included a cracked windshield, a shattered downward vision window and a broken searchlight.

No attorneys are listed for the suspects.