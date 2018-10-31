2 teens charged in death of retired St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two teenagers are charged in juvenile court with murder and attempted robbery in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.

A 16-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery. A 15-year-old boy faces the same charges plus tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a juvenile court judge will determine whether the teens will be tried as adults.

The two are suspects in the death of retired St. Louis police Sgt. Ralph Harper. Investigators say Harper was parking his car Monday morning when he was approached by an armed robber. Harper, who had his own gun, exchanged gunfire with the robber.

Harper worked for the police department for 33 years before retiring in 2007.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com