2 who set booby traps on bike path get community service

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people who strung booby traps along a Portland bike path in 2018 have been ordered to complete community service, and one of them will write an apology letter to a woman who was injured.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says Raven Jones pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and on Monday was put on 36 months of probation. She was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and must write the letter of apology.

Cyclist Carlene Ostedgaard rode into the string at about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 9, suffering bruises and cuts.

Accomplice Antonio Tolman-Duran was sentenced last week to 20 hours of community service and one year of probation.

Tolman-Duran earlier pleaded no contest to reckless endangerment.

Jones apologized saying she had been drinking heavily.

A district attorney said Ostedgaard didn't want Jones to be sent to jail.