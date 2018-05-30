20 arrested for disrupting Legislature at California Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Highway Patrol officers have arrested 20 people who disrupted proceedings in the state Assembly.

The Assembly paused proceedings Tuesday while demonstrators from the Poor People's Campaign chanted.

CHP officials say the demonstrators did not resist arrest and officers did not use force to detain them. They'll face charges that include refusing to leave a public building, demonstrating without a permit and disobeying a lawful order.

The Poor People's Campaign is a national movement protesting gun violence and corporations that profit from war. Campaign leaders say 18 people were arrested during a demonstration outside the governor's office last week.

The group says it plans more protests in the coming weeks.