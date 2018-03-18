27-year-old man dies in shooting at Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating a fatal shooting at a bar.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot to death around 2 a.m. Sunday at Dueces Bar. The victim's name has not been released. Police say he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police that the shooting happened after a disturbance involving several people.

No arrests have been made.